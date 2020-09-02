Karishma Tanna & Pearl V Puri Have Ended Their Rumoured Relationship?

Karishma Tanna and Pearl V Puri are amongst the prominent faces of the television industry. While one has stayed in the fraternity for more than 2 decades, the other shot to fame with his stint in 2018’s supernatural fantasy thriller Naagin 3. It was last year, that romance rumours of the duo surfaced online. Although the two never made their relationship official the news of their link-up has made headlines several times. Now according to Pinkvilla, the couple has ended their rumoured relationship for good.

Karishma Tanna & Pearl V Puri have broken up?

A source revealed to the media outlet, that Karishma and Pearl have been there for each other for a long time. The duo reportedly acted as an ‘emotional anchor’ for each other over the last two years. However, both of them decided to part ways two months ago.

As stated in the report, Karishma apparently wished to get married to Pearl but the later wasn’t ready to make the decision. The rumoured couple ended their fairy tale for not having to see ‘immediate future’ in their bond.

ALSO READ| 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Full Winners List: From Sidharth Shukla To Karishma Tanna

As suggested by Zoom, Karishma and Pearl have known each other for more than five years now. They reportedly developed feelings for each other on the sets of Naagin 3. However, nothing has been confirmed officially by the duo yet, neither the relationship nor the breakup.

ALSO READ| Sunny Leone Or Karishma Tanna: Who Wore Embellished Champagne Pink Gown Better?

Professional Front

Actor Karishma Tanna recently lifted the trophy of the reality television show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The Grand Finale episode of the show broadcasted on July 26, 2020, on Colors. Karishma was pitted against Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande in the finale task. Rohit Shetty, the host of the show called the finale task as ‘Blockbuster’.

ALSO READ| 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Full Winners List: From Sidharth Shukla To Karishma Tanna

On the other hand, after Naagin 3, Pearl V Puri was seen essaying the role of Raghbir Raichand in the romantic mystery series Bepanah Pyaarr opposite Ishita Dutta. The premise of the show recites that Raghbir is madly in love with Bani, who dies soon after getting married to him. The tragic accident haunts Raghbir when destiny brings Pragati in his life.

ALSO READ| Karishma Tanna Slays In Quirky Face Masks Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, See Pictures

(Promo Image credit: Karishma Tanna & Pearl V Puri Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.