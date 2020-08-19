Sunny Leone Or Karishma Tanna: Who Wore Embellished Champagne Pink Gown Better?

Sunny Leone and Karishma Tanna are widely noted for their unique style and fashion sense. These two absolute stunners have time and again proved their impeccable sense of style and given fashion enthusiasts several try-worthy trends. Sunny Leone is known for her alluring fashion ensembles whereas Karishma Tanna is famous for her uber-chic style.

Amazingly, on separate occasions, both these two style icons were spotted donning strikingly identical champagne pink gown by designer Swapnil Shinde. This coincidence gave rise to a riveting faceoff between Sunny and Karishma as both styled the embellished gown quite differently. But which out of these Bollywood beauties wore the designer gown better is something you can decide after taking a look at these photos. Check them out and read on to know more details:

Sunny Leone Or Karishma Tanna: Who Wore The Swapnil Shinde Gown Better?

Sunny Leone

Ragini MMS actor Sunny Leone wore this gorgeous designer number by Swapnil Shinde at the Filmfare Awards Ceremony back in the year 2018. She walked the Filmfare red carpet with her husband Daniel Weber looking dreamy in this off-shoulder champagne pink gown shinning like a star. With clinched waist-line, the heavily embellished dress looked majestic on the Bollywood actor.

For hair, the Baby Doll actor opted for an open curly hair updo with a side parting. She kept her makeup very glowy with a glossy pink-lip tone, shimmery eyeshadow, and lots of blush. For accessories, the Ek Paheli Leela actress wore a statement ring and diamond studs. Overall, Sunny truly nailed this Swapnil Shinde ensemble with her grace and poise.

Karishma Tanna

Coming to Karishma Tanna, the Khatron Ke Khiladi winner wore an identical Swapnil Shinde attire for one of her photoshoots in March 2018. The sequinned gown looked really pretty on the flawless beauty. The only major difference that one can easily spot in the way Karishma Tanna styled this designer piece is that she opted for a pulled back hair look, unlike Sunny. As Tanna wore a pulled back hairstyle her crown section hair were neatly set leaving rest of her hair open.

Karishma Tanna went for a no-accessory look and just decked up with wearing subtle and matte makeup. This accentuated her overall look to many folds. With pink glittery eyes and blush lipstick, the Sanju actress looked radiant in this champagne shade structured piece. Not to miss her matching blush nail-paint.

