'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Full Winners List: From Sidharth Shukla To Karishma Tanna

Actor Karishma Tanna recently lifted the trophy of the reality television show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The Grand Finale episode of the show broadcasted on Sunday, July 26, 2020, on Colors. Khatron Ke Khiladi is an Indian stunt reality show which has now successfully completed its 10th season. The show began premiering on Colors Channel from February 22, 2002. The plot of the show is based on the concept of survival. All the contestants have to perform tasks and win it to move ahead in the competition. Here’s the list of all the past winners of Khatron Ke Khiladi:

Khatron Ke Khiladi Winners List:

Season 1: Nethra Raghuraman

Season 2: Anushka Manchanda

Season 3: Shabir Ahluwalia

Season 4: Aarti Chhabria

Season 5: Rajneesh Duggal

Season 6: Aashish Chaudhary

Season 7: Sidharth Shukla

Season 8: Shantanu Maheshwari

Season 9: Punit Pathak

Season 10: Karishma Tanna

Speaking about the latest winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Karishma Tanna, she was pitted against Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande in the finale task. Rohit Shetty, the host of the show, was seen calling the finale task as ‘Blockbuster’. In the finale task, all the finalists were buckled up in a car and dropped in water.

To win the task, all three had to unbuckle themselves and take out the flag placed in the car’s dicky. After that, they had to swim to a jet ski nearby and climb up on another car that was held by a helicopter. Lastly, they had to throw a stick to create a blast on the platform. While announcing the result, Rohit Shetty mentioned that there was only an eight-second difference between the winner and the first-runner up of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Talking about the 10th season, it was shot in Bulgaria on a 40-day schedule. However, the season went off-air mid-way due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. As the show came to an end, the Singham director also introduced an upcoming series of the stunt reality show titled to be Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India. Giving a sneak peek of the show, Rohit also revealed that even choreographer and director Farah Khan will be seen hosting it.

