Karishma Tanna Slays In Quirky Face Masks Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, See Pictures

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, several things including everyone’s lifestyle and daily routine has changed drastically. Celebrities all around the world have been spotted taking proper precautionary measures to keep themselves protected from the virus. One of the safety measure that all are taking is wearing masks.

Many celebs have also incorporated masks as a part of their accessory set. Facemasks with vibrant colours, shapes and designs have flooded the market. Actor Karishma Tanna is one such celebrity who has donned designer masks on several occasions, not only to keep herself safe but also to ooze put glamour. Here’s a look at different masks sported by Karishma Tanna during the lockdown.

Butterfly Mask

Taking to Instagram, Karishma Tanna was recently seen sharing one of her casual looks. Donning a pink t-shirt, she can be seen striking a pose making peace signs. She has worn a black mask which features a butterfly on it. Take a look at her mask here:

Floral mask

Here, Karishma can be seen dressed in a traditional ensemble. She opted for a floral mask to accessorise her look. Hair left open completed her look. Check out her picture here:

Basic Mask

While cycling, the Naagin actor was seen wearing a basic blue mask. She opted for a black athleisure top which is paired with grey sweatpants. She can be seen enjoying her fitness time in the photos. See her pictures here:

In other news, Karishma Tanna recently lifted the trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. The Grand Finale episode of the show was broadcasted on Sunday, July 26, 2020, on Colors Channel. She had to compete against Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande in the final task. The host of the show, Rohit Shetty, was seen explaining the final task by calling it ‘Blockbuster’.

While announcing the result, the Golmaal director mentioned that there was only an eight-second difference between the first runner-up and winner of the stunt reality show. Talking about the 10th season, it was shot in Bulgaria on a 40-day schedule. However, the season went off-air mid-way due to the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic.

