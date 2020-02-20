Karishma Tanna Says She Did 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' Thinking 'at Least I Won't Die'

Karishma Tanna has been a major name on Indian television since the time she first appeared in a TV show. The actor is currently a part of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actor talked about her scruples when it comes to the show and the reason behind joining it in an exclusive interview with a leading daily publication.

ALSO READ | Watch Karishma Tanna & Ekta Kapoor Shelling Out Major BFF Goals In These Pics

"At least I won't die," says Karishma

Karishma was asked about her experience as a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi. She said that it was amazing to work with Rohit Shetty, the makers and the other contestants. She talked about how it is a task to say yes to the show and also have the courage that you will be able to face whatever comes your way calmly. She talked about how one cannot come back once you agree to do the show. Tanna revealed that the channel has approached her for the show in the previous seasons as well. While the channel had confidence, she was not sure.

ALSO READ | Karishma Tanna Amps Up Her Saree Game In These Stunning Pictures

Karishma elaborated on the fact that she has zero confidence. She said that she is strong, physically active and also works out a lot. She also talked about how that every time, before and after the task, she was always unsure of herself. Tanna claimed that it was her mother who pushed her to do the show and even asked it as her birthday gift. She said yes because her mother wanted her to prove herself. Karishma also had the thought that at least she will not die.

ALSO READ | Tanna’s Love For Chic Jackets Is Evident In These Pictures

Tanna shared that she had a lovely experience being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi and talking and listening to Rohit Shetty. She said that KKK might be the last reality show that she will be doing and that she saved the best for the last. She tried to overcome her fears in the show and have also learnt how to be calm and composed in a stressful situation as she cannot handle it sometimes. Finally, she said that the set felt like home.

ALSO READ | Karishma Tanna’s Dainty Outfits Are Must-haves For Spring Season

Source: Karishma Tanna Instagram

ALSO READ | Karishma Tanna's Gym Looks Are Fashionable Yet Comfortable | See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.