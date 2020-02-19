Watch Karishma Tanna & Ekta Kapoor Shelling Out Major BFF Goals In These Pics

Karishma Tanna is all set to be a part of Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated stunt reality show- Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. She has also been a part of popular daily soaps before. One of the most celebrated actors in the television industry, Tanna, has time and again spoken about Ekta Kapoor's mentoring and her how the latter has always had Karishma's back. The Naagin actor keeps posting pictures with Ekta Kapoor on her social media handles. Their photographs speak volumes of their amicable bond. Take a look at the times when Karishma Tanna and Ekta Kapoor shelled out major BFF goals.

Karishma Tanna and Ekta Kapoor's chemistry and pictures together

When Karishma Tanna's first major big-screen outing, Sanju, hit the bullseye, the actor was questioned about her experience. While talking to a news portal, Tanna expressed that she is on cloud nine as both her major projects in the industry are produced by Ekta Kapoor. She also stated that whatever she is, it is all because of Ekta.

Ekta Kapoor has been time and again also seen accompanying Karishma Tanna for parties and get-togethers. Only recently, the duo's pictures from Ekta's son's Ravie's birthday party stormed the internet. See their pictures here.

Karishma and Ekta at Ravie's birthday party

Watch the duo ringing in New Year's 2020 with their girls' squad

When its time for gossips and fun

Karishma Tanna amps up her saree game in these stunning pictures

'Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10: All you need to know about new contestant Rani Chatterjee

When Karishma Tanna penned a long birthday note for Ekta Kapoor on the latter's birthday with a series of cute photographs together

'Khatron Ke Khiladi' contestants who got injured while performing tasks in the previous season

Another set of selfies

Karan Patel receives a staggering amount for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', becomes highest-paid

Sara Ali Khan 'ecstatic' to be in Karisma Kapoor's shoes for 'Coolie No. 1' remake

(Image courtesy: Karishma Tanna Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.