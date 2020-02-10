Karishma Tanna's Stunning White Outfits To Take Fashion Inspiration From | See Pics

Karishma Tanna is all set to star in Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated stunt reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. On Saturday, Rohit Shetty dropped the first promo of the show that featured Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Rani Chatterjee and many others dressed in school uniform. Karishma Tanna's fans have taken to social media to talk about their excitement to watch her perform.

Meanwhile, Karishma is an active member of Instagram and her regular posts often storm the internet. Karishma is lauded for her ravishing style statements. Check out some of her best white outfits that define her love for the elegant and classy colour.

Basic white shirt

Karishma Tanna was seen sporting a basic white shirt paired with simple blue denim. The actor sported a messy mid-parted hairdo. This casual avatar of the actor is perfect for a day out.

White Co-ord set

Karishma Tanna sported an all-white co-ord set. The dress had ruffle details on the hem. Karishma opted for a messy bun with statement earrings. She completed her look with black pumps.

Winter Look

Karishma Tanna opted for a white star printed sweater paired with all-white denim jeans and white beanie cap. She completed her look with black boots. Karishma kept the makeup minimal with nude lips.

Party-Ready in white

Karishma Tanna went for a white co-ord set that included white one-shoulder top paired with a white knee-length lacy skirt. She went for a bold makeup look with a wet hairdo. She completed her look with tan coloured stilettoes.

Image Courtesy: Karishma Tanna Instagram

