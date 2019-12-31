Karishma Tanna Raises The Temperature In A Black Bikini; See Pics

Actor Karishma Tanna is currently vacationing in the Maldives. She celebrated her birthday in the tropical location. Karishma has been treating her Instagram followers with a few swimwear pictures as she struts in a few glamorous bikinis. She is seen having the time of her life on the clear beaches of the Maldives. She recently took to her social media account and posted a picture of herself in a black coloured one-piece swimwear. Check out the picture here.

Karishma Tanna stuns in a black swimsuit

The Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant is seen wearing a revealing black one-piece swimsuit with a maroon coloured border. She wore a yellow coloured hat to add colour to the look and make a perfect contrast to her outfit. She is seen lounging on a beach in the picture. She accessorised the look with a simple bracelet, which added the appeal of the outfit. She added another picture to her social media account in the same swimwear. Check out the post here.

While Karishma posted a series of pictures in the black swimwear, she also added a picture of her friends in the last frame. She is seen spending some quality time with Ekta Kapoor, actor Anita Hassanandani as well as the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Vikas Gupta. Karishma Tanna and her friends are partying in the Maldives and soaking up the sun in the exotic location.

After Karishma Tanna posted pictures from her vacations, netizens complimented her for her fashion sense. While many stated that the actor looked 'hot' many also said that she looked 'fabulous' and that she is a queen. Netizens claimed that she is stunning and that her black bikini look was ‘hotness overloaded. Fire, as well as heart emojis, poured in on Karishma Tanna's latest Instagram picture.

