Karishma Tanna's Latest Pic From Her Maldives Vacay Reminds Fans Of 'Baywatch'

Karishma Tanna is one of the most prominent celebrities for the Indian televisions circuit. The actor has featured in several television shows and fans have loved her performances. She was seen in Naagin and was also the first runner up for Bigg Boss in 2014. Currently, the actor is busy with her vacation and has managed to give fans some major fashion goals.

Karishma Tanna's 'Baywatch' moment

The actor is currently vacationing in the Maldives and also celebrated her birthday and the New Year there. She has since then shared several photos of herself amidst the blue waters of the Maldives. She has set major travel goals for her fans and recently raised the bar higher in that aspect. The actor was seen sporting a red bikini which resembled the lifeguard costume of the 1989 American drama show Baywatch.

Fans instantly compared her to the show and called it 'the Baywatch look'. The signature red costume is something that struck fans the most and since then she has been complimented for her style on those photographs. Besides the Baywatch photograph, she was also shared several other photos of herself while at the beach and simply enjoying her holidays.

She was also spotted at several parties around the town enjoying her moments with her friends. The Naagin star has shown fans some cool vacation pics. Fans have mentioned in the comments their excitement after watching the actor enjoy in the Maldives and called it goals several times.

