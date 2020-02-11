Karishma Tanna Is A Ray Of Sunshine In These Stunning Yellow Outfits

Popular television actress Karishma Tanna is known among her fans for her uber-cool style. Karishma has had an amazing style transformation over the years. She is one of the most popular celebs who is often lauded for her amazing fashion sense. Karishma has time and again experimented a lot with her looks, the proof of which is her Instagram handle. The actor keeps sharing pics on her official Instagram handle and fans can't help but wonder how effortlessly she manages to slay all the looks. Here are all the times when the Naagin actor looked lovely in the colour, yellow.

Here are all the times when Karishma looked truly mellow in yellow

Summer is coming

Karishma is slaying this vibrant look effortlessly. She has opted for a yellow crop top which she paired with yellow shorts. She has paired it with black glares. She has also opted for white flip flops along with the whole look.

Chic is the Word

Karishma is looking like a vision as she has opted for an off-shoulder yellow attire by Reik Clothing. She has complemented the look with feather dangler earrings from Bansri Mehta Design. She has opted for embellished sandals from Ash Amaira.

Elegance Personified

Karishma is looking beautiful in this flared yellow jumpsuit by Nupur Kanoi with white stripes. She has gone for silver junk jewelry with the whole look from Silver Streak Store. She has opted for brown sandals from Ceriz Fashion. But it is her curly hairdo which is totally stealing the show.

