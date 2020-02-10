Karishma Tanna's Experimental Looks Can Give A Creative Twist To Your Wardrobe

Famous television sensation Karishma Tanna is known among her fans for her uber-cool style. Karishma has had an amazing style evolution over the years. She is one of the most popular celebs who is known for her amazing fashion sense. Karishma has experimented a lot with her looks, the proof of which is her Instagram handle. The actor keeps sharing pics on her official Instagram handle and fans can't help but wonder how effortlessly she manages to ace all the looks. Here are some of her experimental looks that are most loved by her fans.

School Girl look

Karishma Tanna gave major schoolgirl vibes for her upcoming adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. She sported a red checkered mini-skirt paired with a white shirt and red striped tie with the attire to complete it. She went for a wavy hairdo and minimal makeup. She opted for ankle-length black boots that complimented her look perfectly.

Pink Fringes look

Karishma Tanna opted for a blush pink co-ord set with fringes all over it. The actor went for a crop top and a mini-skirt. She opted for a half updo with a high top knot bun and bold black smokey eye makeup look with nude lips. She completed her look with silver studded gladiators.

All About prints

Karishma Tanna sported a printed ensemble with huge bow detail on her shoulder. The ensemble even had wrap details at the bottom. Karishma Tanna completed her look with mid-parted wavy hairdo and minimal makeup look and elegant dangle earrings. She opted for metallic strappy heels that complimented her outfit perfectly.

Indo-western look

Karishma Tanna sported dhoti pants along with a flowy material on one side paired with a crop top. Karishma Tanna opted for a sid-parted cascading curls hairdo and minimal makeup. She completed her look with black stilettoes.

Image Courtesy: Karishma Tanna Instagram

