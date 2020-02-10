Karishma Tanna Looks Divine In These Colourful, Ethnic Outfits | See Pics

Television and Bollywood actor Karishma Tanna has a huge fan following. The actor often takes to online portals, to share her day to day activities, pictures and videos, thus keeping her fans updated about her whereabouts. Karishma Tanna’s Instagram feed is extremely colourful. The diva looks extremely gorgeous in ethnic wear and her photos on Instagram are proof.

Apart from acting, Karishma Tanna is hailed by fans for her stupendous fashion sense. From lehengas to sarees, the diva has nailed all ethnic outfits till date. Karishma Tanna’s ethnic attire is perfect traditional outfits for events like weddings and festivals like Diwali. Have a look at Karishma Tanna’s ethnic looks here.

Karishma Tanna’s thnic Ensembles

Printed Lehenga Choli with brown dupatta paired with statement earrings

Striped Saree paired with statement earrings and bangles

Plain grey saree with heavy jewellery

Quirky Kurti with matching jacket

Emerald Blue saree with minimalistic makeup and accessories

Dark Green Lehenga paired with statement jewellery

White Crop-top with Blush pink palazzos

Green Drape saree with statement earrings and ring

White Salwar Suit with minimalistic makeup and accessories

