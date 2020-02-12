Karishma Tanna’s Dainty Outfits Are Must-haves For Spring Season

Popular TV actor Karishma Tanna is known among her fans for her uber-cool style. Karishma has had an amazing style evolution over the years. She is one of the most popular celebs who is often lauded for her amazing sartorial sense. Karishma has time and again experimented a lot with her looks, the proof of which is her social media handle. The actor keeps sharing pics on her official Instagram handle and fans can't help but wonder how seamlessly she manages to slay all the looks. Here are all the times when the Naagin actor gave us major cues to carry off an outfit perfectly for the spring season.

Here are all the times Karishma shone brightly in these spring outfits

Chic Is The Word

Karishma looked like a visual delight in this printed off-shoulder crop top and skirt. She paired it with dangler earrings from Silver Streak Store. The outfit also compliments her slender frame. She has opted for a brown sling bag with the whole look.

Ball Of Sunshine

Karishma is a happy child in this lovely outfit by Kanika Kapoor. She has opted for a white blouse and pyjamas along which she has opted for a long yellow jacket. She completes the look with a bag from Louis Vuitton. She has also opted for strapped sandals from Gucci.

A Cheery Vibe

Karishma is making way for a pretty sight in this off-shoulder, half-sleeved floral printed green and yellow outfit. She completed the look with a lovely neckpiece. She has also opted for embellished sandals. The glares along with the look are further increasing the glam quotient.

