Karishma Tanna's Gym Looks Are Fashionable Yet Comfortable | See Pics

Television and Bollywood actor Karishma Tanna has many followers on social media. The actor often takes to social media to share her day to day activities, pictures and videos, thus keeping her fans updated about her whereabouts. Apart from acting, Karishma Tanna is hailed by fans for having an amazing fashion sense. From sarees to gym wear, the diva has nailed it all.

Karishma Tanna is one such actor who is a fitness enthusiast. Not only that, but her workout outfits have made headlines several times. The actor perfectly knows to add twists to her gym outfits. From printed to plain ensembles, she knows how to slay in them. Here is a compilation of Karishma Tanna’s gym looks to take cues from to style your gym outfits.

Printed Purple sports bra with matching pants

Grey Sleeveless tank top with black pants

Dark green sports bra with black pants featuring stripes on the sides

White Sports bra paired with blue tracks and matching jacket

Black sports bra with blush pink shorts and pink jacket paired with sneakers

Printed green sports bra with yellow shorts and matching jacket

Printed Dark purple sports bra with matching pants and a jacket

Grey printed sports bra with dark green buttoned pants from the sides and a matching jacket

