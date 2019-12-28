Karishma Tanna Stuns In Sultry Yellow Bikini On Her Maldives Vacation

Television actor Karishma Tanna who was seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi earlier this year kick-started her birthday celebrations in the Maldives. Karishma has been posting some of the most glamorous pictures on her social media account of the vacation that she took. She is seen giving her fans some fashion goals as she manages to impress the netizens with style statements. She recently wore a yellow coloured bikini that fans claimed was 'hotness overloaded.' Check out the picture here.

ALSO READ: Karishma Tanna Celebrates Birthday In Sunny Maldives By The Beach

Karishma Tanna in yellow bikini

ALSO READ: Karishma Tanna's Most Stunning Yellow Outfits; See Pics Here

In the picture, Karishma Tanna wore a bright yellow coloured bikini and soaked up some sun. She covered her face with a can hat that read the words 'Do not Disturb' on them. She wore a light pink coloured bracelet to complement the look. She also wore a light coloured shrug and a pair of brown coloured sandals to complete the look.

Karishma Tanna posted the picture with a cation 'Eat beach sleep repeat', referring to the leisure trip she had. While posting the pictures, she also added the hashtag that said that the pictures were a throwback. She posted on her Instagram story that she was in Phuket, Thailand. Karishma Tanna has been posting a lot of swimwear pictures from her trip in the Maldives. she sported a black as well as a printed bikini during the vacations.

ALSO READ: Karishma Tanna: Vacation Outfits By Her That Shell Out Style Goals

Fan reactions

Netizens claimed that Karishma Tanna looked hot and that she was nailing the look to perfection. Many television stars also commented on her post. They added fire and heart emojis on her post. Netizens also stated that Karishma Tanna raised the temperature in the Maldives with her sizzling looks. They also claimed that Karishma Tanna has a well-toned physique.

ALSO READ: Karishma Tanna Asked Netizens To Caption Her Picture, Here’s What They Came Up With

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.