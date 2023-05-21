Karishma Tanna Reveals She Was Out Of Work For A Year After Sanju: I Was In Depression

In a recent interview, Karishma Tanna revealed how even after her role in Bollywood blockbuster Sanju, she struggled to find work for almost a year after. The actress revealed how though her small role was greatly appreciated, it did not really translate into professional opportunities. Karishma also reflected on how this led her into depression.

On not getting opportunities post-Sanju



In her interview with Siddharth Kannan, Karishma shared how though she realises her role in Sanju was a short cameo, she had harboured a lot of expectations in terms of what it could do for her as an actor. She went on to reveal that despite being described as a "promising actor" by critics, it did not translate to work. Karishma recalled how she had been out of work post-Sanju for almost a year.

On facing depression

Karishma reflected on how when one feels professionally dejected it is very easy to slip in to a "dark hole". The actress recalled experiencing the same despite having been part of one of the most successful films of 2018. Karishma also revealed how she found herself texting people "Have you seen Sanju? Did you like my acting?" in a bid to get work. She revealed how she only had her mother for emotional support at the time and that she did not want to bother her with these details as she would only worry. Karishma also revealed how she could not even rely on friends at the time as they would not understand the nuances of being a part of the film industry. Karishma stated how only she knows how she motivated herself to get out of the said "dark hole".

Karishma in Scoop



Karishma Tanna will be headlining Hansal Mehta's crime-based thriller web series, Scoop. Tanna plays the role of crime reporter Jagruti Pathak whose shadowy ways of breaking big stories eventually lands her as as the prime suspect in the mob murder of a fellow crime reporter. Scoop will be available for streaming starting June 2.