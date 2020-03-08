Karishma Tanna Inspires The Ideal Airport Look In This Throwback Picture; See Post

A theatre artist, actor, dancer, a Bigg Boss runner-up, Karishma Tanna has donned many hats in her decade -long career on Indian television. A popular television celebrity, she made her acting debut with Ekta Kapoor's cult show Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The show that ran for more than a decade also gave her a popular name in the entertainment industry.

Later on, Karishma went on to feature in many television shows like Kahi To Milenge, Desh Mein Nikala Hoga Chand, among others. Now, she is appearing in an action-reality show called Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actor never fails to entice her fans with her sartorial choices too. This throwback picture of Karishma has her slaying her airport style game effortlessly.

Karishma opts for a hat and a sling bag with the entire look

The picture has Karishma looking chic in a checkered shirt which she paired with black jeggings. Her black hat and boots along with the outfit are adding more elegance to the look. She has sported cool glasses and a trendy sling bag to go with the look. Not only airport looks, Karishma never fails to go wrong with any of her outfits, whether be it traditional or western. Check out the look below.

Karishma was seen last in the film Sanju

Karishma Tanna was last seen in Colors TV's fantasy-show Naagin 3 where her performance was much appreciated. She also went on to star in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, which was a box office hit. The movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Dia Mirza, and Sonam Kapoor in the lead, saw Karishma play the role of Vicky Kaushal's fiesty love interest. Besides Sanju, the actor will also reportedly be seen in a slew of movies in the year ahead.

Image Courtesy: Karishma Tanna Instagram

