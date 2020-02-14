Karishma Tanna Amps Up Her Saree Game In These Stunning Pictures

A theatre artist, actor, dancer, a Bigg Boss runner-up, Karishma Tanna has donned many hats in her decade long career. A popular television celebrity, Karishma Tanna made her acting debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

The show that ran for more than a decade made Karishma a popular name in the entertainment industry. Later on, she went on to feature in television shows like Kahi To Milenge, Desh Mein Nikala Hoga Chand, among others.

Karishma Tanna's pictures from Instagram

A popular television actor, Karishma Tanna has about 3 million followers on Instagram. An enthusiastic traveller, she leaves no chance to share pictures of herself in breathtaking mise-en-scene. While the actor dons modern and semi-casual outfits more than often, but her love for saree is unmissable. Here are five times the actor was seen carrying a saree with much poise.

5 Times Karishma Tanna grabbed the limelight for her stunning sarees:

Karishma Tanna, who was last seen in Colors TV's fantasy-show Naagin 3, made her celluloid debut with Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju. The movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Dia Mirza, and Sonam Kapoor in the lead, saw Karishma play the role of Vicky Kaushal's love interest. Besides Sanju, the actor will reportedly be seen in a slew of movies in the year ahead.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Karishma Tanna Instagram)

