Karishma Tanna’s Love For Chic Jackets Is Evident In These Pictures

Karishma Tanna is all set to be a part of Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated reality stunt show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. The popular television actor has time and again made heads turn with her stunning fashion game. Known for her uber-cool styling, Karisma Tanna's photos often storm the internet. Only recently, the Naagin actor shared pictures in a black jacket that received a trail of praises from fans. Take a look at all the times Tanna sported distinctive jackets at ease.

Times when Karishma Tanna’s jackets grabbed all the attention

Recently, Karishma Tanna looked chic in her black jacket and trousers. She teamed her outfit with quirky sneakers and sunglasses. Being all comfy, she posed at ease.

Karishma Tanna pulled off a denim jacket with a similar print trouser. Her monochrome styling made her look classy. Keeping her hair messy, she rocked the outfit flawlessly.

When Tanna escaped to a snowy destination, she wore an amazing black jacket that caught all the eyeballs. With a beanie and sunglasses, she looked adventure-ready. Not to miss the boots that complemented her attire.

The actor carried a woollen knitted jacket on an all-black tee and skirt during her vacation in Switzerland. All eyes were on the stockings that matched her outfit perfectly. Take a look at her sassy boots too.

Once again in Switzerland, Karishma Tanna sported a knee-length beige jacket and also clubbed it with brown knee-length boots. She carried a similar coloured backpack too. With classy sunglasses, she looked perfect.

(Image courtesy: Karishma Tanna Instagram)

