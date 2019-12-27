Karishma Tanna Celebrates Birthday In Sunny Maldives By The Beach

As the festive spirit kicks in at the end of the year, the celebrities are known to let their hair down. For Karishma Tanna, apart from Christmas and New Year, there’s another reason to celebrate, since her birthday also falls on December 21. The actor had a gala time, celebrating the occasions, as she lived it up in the Maldives. The Sanju star enjoyed the ‘sun, sand and the sea’ and though it seems her holiday is over, she could not get over it since she has continued to post some throwback snaps from the trip.

Karishma Tanna had kicked off her birthday celebrations in the Maldives a few days ago. Enjoying some pool time, with the cake beside her, she wished herself ‘Happy Birthday to me.’ She then enjoyed some time posing in a stylish swimsuit.

While that was about the day, the night turned out to be more beautiful, with Karishma donning a black dress, and possing at the marvellously done heart-shaped dinner setting. Enjoying the ‘sun sand and sea’ and the sunset too from a boat, she was all smiles while wishing her fans for Christmas. Here are the pictures.

On Thursday, she shared some more pictures, and used the hashtag #throwback, meaning she is perhaps back, but she still can't forget her trip so soon. The actor was her cheerful best posing in a black bikini and being ‘just beachy’. Here are the pictures.

Another actor, Kajal Aggarwal had recently enjoyed a vacation in Maldives. Her sister Nisha Aggarwal and her parents were also present. Her pictures had also gone viral then.

Work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Karishma Tanna featured as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi earlier this year. On the film front, she had starred in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju in 2018. A film opposite Sunny Leone will be releasing in the coming months.

