Karishma Tanna’s First Tik Tok Video With Her Mother Will Leave You In Splits

Karishma Tanna is one of the most popular names of the television industry and often entertains her fans through some fun pictures on her social media. It seems like Karishma Tanna is making the most of her quarantine by spending some quality time with her mother. Karishma Tanna recently shared a fun video with her mother which marked the latter's debut on Tik Tok too. Take a look at Karishma Tanna's Tik Tok video.

Karishma Tanna's industry friends react to the post

Karishma Tanna and her mother can be seen imitating a scene from the show Saath Nibhana Saathiya. The video saw Karishma Tanna's fans giving a phenomenal response to the hilarious video. Karishma Tanna's friends from the industry like Karanvir Bohra, Riddhima Pandit, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai and Hina Khan also commented on her post and gave a huge thumbs up to the video. Take a look at Rashami Desai, Hina Khan and Tejasswi's reactions.

Karishma Tanna shares a picture of herself pulling off a yoga posture

Karishma Tanna recently shared a picture where she is seen performing a challenging body posture called shirshasana. The Naagin actor can be seen donning a grey printed athleisure is seen standing upside down on her head with straight legs upside pointing towards the sky in the picture. Amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, Karishma Tanna in the recent past also contributed to helping the people who are selflessly working to safeguard other people. She also went on to distribute tea and biscuits to all the staff of her society who have been there for all day and night to safeguard the people of the society.

