Karishma Tanna Doing 'shirshasana' As Part Of Home-workout Is Perfect Monday Motivation

The celebrity fraternity, while abiding by the rules of the Coronavirus lockdown, is making sure that they keep their fans entertained by their social media presence. From flaunting their cooking skills on social media to updating their fans with all the fun activities they have been indulging in since COVID-19 lockdown, they have given glimpses of all. Recently, Karishma Tanna shared a picture updating her fans about how she ends her home workout.

Karishma Tanna shared a picture where she is seen performing a body posture called shirshasana. The actor in a grey printed athleisure is seen standing upside down on her head with straight legs upside pointing towards the sky. Karishma Tanna captioned her picture as, “Ending my home work out with #shirshasana #gym #qurantine #homeworkout #yoga”. As soon as the actor posted the picture, she was immensely appreciated by her fans. Her celebrity friends also complimented her for her fitness.

Amid this Coronavirus lockdown, Karishma Tanna in the recent past contributed to helping the people who are selflessly working to safeguard other people. She distributed tea and biscuits to the staff of her society who have been there for all day and night to safeguard the people of the society. She shared a picture with them and captioned it as, "Served chai, biscuits, and bread to my entire building society staff who are staying here and have not gone to their houses to safeguard us, to keep us safe. This is the least we all can do. Logon ki madad karo doston. Let’s fight #corona together 🙏. I have initiated this gesture and I request all my friends to do the same. Jai Hind."

