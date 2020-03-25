Karishma Tanna Has Impressive Collection Of Printed Outfits | See Pics

Karishma Tanna is a popular face in the acting industry. Karishma started off as being an Indian daily soap actor, model, and anchor. She is well known for her roles in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagarjuna – Ek Yodha and Qayamat Ki Raat. She was a contestant and first runner-up in the reality show Bigg Boss 8 in 2014.

She made her Bollywood debut with Indra Kumar’s adult sex comedy, Grand Masti (2013). Along with being a versatile actor, Karishma Tanna is also known for her fashion sense. Here are some of the best printed outfits of Karishma Tanna that you can take inspiration from. Read ahead to know more-

Karishma Tanna’s printed outfits to take inspiration from

Karishma Tanna is seen posing in an army print dungaree. The actor has animated cartoon characters stitched with the dungaree. She has left her straight hair open, giving them a side partition and worn large silver hoops. Karishma has applied nude and natural makeup.

Karishma Tanna is seen sitting by the beach in a white bralette and an off-white full-length flowy skirt with blue and green leaves printed on them. She has left her wavy hair open and given them a messy look. Karishma has applied nude makeup.

Karishma Tanna is posing in an off-white two-piece set with a multi-coloured design printed all over. She has worn an off-shoulder crop top and a high waist straight skirt. She has left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition and worn oxidized jhumkas. Karishma has applied nude and natural makeup.

Karishma Tanna is seen dressed in a crème colour floral print lehenga. She has left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition and worn oxidized jhumkas. Karishma has applied nude and natural makeup.

