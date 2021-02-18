Karishma Tanna's Post-workout Drink Leaves Paps Confused, Watch Her Reaction

Karishma Tanna was recently spotted by a paparazzi when she was returning from a workout session. However, the paparazzi shared the video of the actor and featured a meme about the drink she was seen having to post her workouts. Karishma Tanna soon left her reaction on the post. Read on to know how she reacted seeing her video featuring a meme.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Karishma Tanna's workout drink leaves pap confused

Instagram handle Viral Bhayani shared a video of Karishma Tanna where she was seen interacting with a couple of paps. The post was captioned as, “Karishma Tanna vo green wala drink kya hai?” (What is that green coloured beverage?) The caption further read, “We always spot her having it post her work out”. The video also featured a couple of memes which read, “Green drink, take me away.” And a woman mixing Pringles and a drink and having it. Check out the post of the same below.

Karishma Tanna's video

Karishma Tanna's reaction to the meme

Soon after the post went up on the Instagram handle of celebrity photographer, Karishma Tanna noticed it. The actor went to the comments section of the post and left laughing emoticons on the post before writing, “Oh God”. Check out the screenshot of her reaction on the post below.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Netizens react

When the post started doing the rounds on the social media handles, a number of netizens flooded it with their comments and reactions. Several netizens sent much love to the actor and gave her kind regards. Many other people also praised how gorgeous Tanna was looking in the post. Check out some of the fan comments on the viral post below.

A number of other netizens also expressed what they thought the beverage was made up of. A few people on Instagram guessed that it was an avocado drink which the actor was having and stated that it is very healthy post a workout session. Many other people wrote in the comments that it was matcha tea while some people joked about it being “green coffee”. Check out some of the fan comments on the post below.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.