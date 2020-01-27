Karishma Tanna's Winter Outfits Will Be Perfect For Your Next Trip

Karishma Tanna has been flaunting her lean and fit body with her photos on social media. The Indian film actress and television actor has taken over the internet with her sizzling photos. Karishma was also once a model and an anchor. She rose to fame with TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagarjuna – Ek Yodha and Qayamat Ki Raat. Tanna also participated in the Bigg Boss show in 2014. Listed below are some of her winter outfits where the actress is spotted holidaying and enjoying the chilly breeze and the winter.

Karishma Tanna's Instagram: Best Winter outfits

Karishma Tanna keeps her style game on at all times. Tanna while on her vacation sported some knitted beanies, jackets and fashionable winter outfits with boots. The actress is known for her fitness and style and makes a point to update fans on social media. Tanna likes to keep it fashionable even during the chilly weather outside by sporting fun yet chic winter clothes.

