Karisma Kapoor To Star In Ekta Kapoor’s New Show 'Mentalhood'; See Poster

After a long sabbatical, veteran actor Karisma Kapoor is all set to return on the digital space. Fans were waiting for the actor to make her comeback to acting and now she is finally back after seven long years. Karisma will be seen in ALT Balaji's much-awaited web series, Mentalhood.

Ekta Kapoor shared the new poster of the show which has further increased the excitement amongst the fans. By the looks of the poster, the show also stars Shruti Seth, Dino Morea, Shilpa Shukla, Sandhya Mridul and Tilotama Shome in pivotal roles. Check out the new poster of Karisma Kapoor's show below.

The show will be helmed by Karishma Kohli

The show is touted to be an ode to motherhood and it will be interesting to see Karisma on this quirky show. According to media reports, the actor had revealed to an esteemed publication that she did not choose full-fledged roles in Bollywood as she wanted to devote some time to her children.

Her new show will be directed by Karishma Kohli. The Fiza actor was asked why did she chose Mentalhood for her comeback. To this, she said that the entire show revolves around the ups and downs of motherhood. She further said that the show depicts all the emotions faced by a mother.

Karisma spilled the beans on her character

Reportedly, Karisma essays the role of a smalltown mother, Meira Sharma who tries to balance mothering along with battling the 'Mumbai Momzillas'. Talking more about her character from the show, the actor also said that she is a mother who has her own blog on which she occasionally pens down her thoughts.

She further said that even though her character is old fashioned, she is very much a 'today's woman'. This will also be Karisma's first endeavor in the digital space. Karisma had also added that she is lucky to have got an opportunity to essay different characters in her film career and that this new show will be an entirely different attempt for her.

