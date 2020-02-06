Karisma Kapoor's Vacation Wardrobe Will Make You Plan A Vacation Soon

Karisma Kapoor was recently seen enjoying the wedding of cousin Armaan Jain in stunning and adorable outfits giving her fans major fashion inspirations. The actor is quite active on social media and often seen updating her fans about all the happenings of her daily life. Karisma is also known for her unique fashion choices and elegant attires. Here are a few of her vacation outfits to inspire your vacation wardrobe.

Keep it casual yet chic

Karisma Kapoor donned a casual look with a white-black striped T-shirt and black pants. She completed the look with a high rise bun and black sunglasses.

Winter styling, done right

Karisma Kapoor wandered on the streets of London wearing a beautiful black pullover with pink prints all over. The actor paired it with black bottoms and a black bag. She completed the look with open hair and black sunglasses.

Who said Christmas outfit is only for Santa

Karisma Kapoor gave all casual and chill vibes when she wore a Christmas inspired outfit for her laid-back day in Jaipur. The actor wore a white graphic T-shirt and paired it with a red-white bottom. She kept it simple with no makeup and open hair.

Also Read| Saif Ali Khan, Kareena, & Karisma Kapoor pose as Taimur prioritises a pastry

Fall fashion done right with an all-black attire look

Karisma Kapoor pulled off an all-black attire for her vacation day out in London. The actor wore a white oversized pull-over and paired it with tight-fitted black leggings. She completed the look with black sunglasses, black sling bag, and white boots.

Also Read| Kareena Kapoor, Karisma groove on 'Bole Chudiyan' at Armaan Jain's reception; Watch

Keeping it formal yet casually comfortable

Karisma Kapoor donned a monochrome look for her day out in Dubai. The actor wore a white plain T-shirt and paired it with striped black and white wide-legged bottoms. She layered the outfit with a black blazer. Her look was completed with black sunglasses, nude lip colour, and white sneakers.

Also Read| Recreate Karisma Kapoor's pink saree look from Armaan Jain’s Baaraat, watch video

Also Read| Shivangi Joshi & Karishma Tanna's lehengas you would want as your bridal wear, see pics

Image Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.