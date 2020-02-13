Sara Ali Khan 'ecstatic' To Be In Karisma Kapoor's Shoes For 'Coolie No. 1' Remake

Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen in the remake of Karisma Kapoor and Govinda starrer Coolie No. 1. The new version will witness her opposite Varun Dhawan in the 1995 comedy’s remake. In an interview with a news publication, Sara Ali Khan revealed that her excitement knows no bounds as she is a big fan of Karisma Kapoor.

Karisma Kapoor impressed a great number of people with her role in the original Coolie No. 1. Sara Ali Khan revealed that she is excited to do the same. She is also enthraled to recreate two songs from the original film. Sara revealed in the interview that she is lucky to have landed the role. The film Coolie No. 1 has been one of the most talked about projects in recent times, as the film will witness two young guns in Bollywood trying to recreate the 1995 hit’s magic.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan And Sara Ali Khan Will Soon Be Seen In 'Coolie No 1'; Here Are Movie Updates

Since the shoot of the new version has been on for over a year now, the filmmakers have revealed the first look poster and also scenes from the set. Sara has been vocal about her love for the original film and the lead actors Govinda and Karisma. The Love Aaj Kal star also added that she has been having fun on the set and her time filming the new version was filled with random bursts of fangirl moments. She is ecstatic over the fact that she gets to essay Karisma's role.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan's Upcoming Coolie No. 1 Remake To Feature Veteran Paresh Rawal

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Movies In 2020: Love Aaj Kal 2 And Coolie No. 1; Here Are The Details So Far

First look of Coolie No. 1:

Also Read | Coolie No. 1: Varun Dhawan & Sara Ali Khan's New Pic Suggest A White Wedding

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.