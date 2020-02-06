Union Budget
Kangana Ranaut, Karisma Kapoor & Other B'Town Divas Giving Out Tips To Style Those Hoops

Fashion

From Kangana Ranaut to Karisma Kapoor, all B'town divas are experts in pairing their stylish hoops with perfect outfits. Check out pics for fashion inspiration

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kangana Ranaut

Be it any event, Bollywood personalities never fail to groom themselves in the most stunning outfits and accessories. All the ladies from the B’Town industries are well-known for fashion sense and style statements that they constantly keep updating with the latest trends. And one fashion trend that will never die and also has obsessed the Bollywood actors is hoop earrings. From Kangana Ranaut to Karisma Kapoor, all are experts in pairing their stylish hoops with perfect outfits. Have a look here how Karisma Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, and other Bollywood actors stylishly inspire the hoop earring trend with their trendy looks-

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan & Other B'Town Divas Giving Fashion Tips On Accessorising Neckpieces

Kangana Ranaut to Karisma Kapoor; celeb-inspired ways to style hoops

Kangana Ranaut

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Image courtesy: @team_kangana_ranaut

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Image courtesy: @team_kangana_ranaut

Karisma Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Image courtesy: @therealkarismakapoor

Also read | Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma And Others Show You How To Go Glam With Hoops

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Image courtesy: @therealkarismakapoor

Sonam Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Image courtesy: @sonamkapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Image courtesy: @sonamkapoor

Also read | Twinkle Khanna Flaunts Her Onion Earrings, Shows Off The Shoots Sprouted On Them

Sara Ali Khan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Image courtesy: saraalikhan95

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Image courtesy: saraalikhan95

Deepika Padukone

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Sports The Unique "onion Earrings” On The Kapil Sharma Show

