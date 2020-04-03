Kartik Aaryan’s Birthday Gift Request From Ekta Kapoor For His Sister Is Unmissable

Kartik Aaryan celebrated his sister Kritika's birthday on Thursday that is on April 2, 2020. Even with the lockdown, Kartik Aaryan made his sister's birthday memorable. Kartik Aaryan also took to his social media to share some beautiful pictures from the birthday celebration. Take a look at the pictures shared by Kartik Aaryan.

Kartik Aaryan had an epic request from Ekta Kapoor for his sister

Kartik Aaryan also revealed in the caption on how he ended up making a 'large biscuit' with K written on it while trying to make a small cake. Many of Kartik Aaryan's industry friends also left birthday wishes for Kartik Aaryan's sister. But it was Kartik Aaryan and TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor's banter which grabbed the attention. Ekta Kapoor left some heart emojis under the Love Aaj Kal actor's post.

However, soon after that Kartik had an epic request for Ekta Kapoor on the post. Kartik Aaryan told Ekta Kapoor that his sister is requesting for a birthday gift from her. Kartik also revealed the wish to Ekta Kapoor which was a sequel of her hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The fans were left in splits with Kartik's request for Ekta Kapoor. Take a look here:

Kartik donated for the victim of the pandemic to PM-Cares

Kartik also joined the league of several Bollywood celebrities to come in aid of those who are at utmost need due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor took to his social media recently to inform his fans that he will be donating Rs 1 crore to the PM- Cares Fund. Kartik was also lauded for this generous gesture. Take a look at the actor's post.

