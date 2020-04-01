Kartik Aaryan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety And Other Such Bollywood Bromance Movies

Bollywood has never ceased to amaze its audience with its portrayal of various relationships. Bollywood movies have time and again effectively portrayed relationships between two male characters in a highly adorable way and undoubtedly, these pairings were also loved by the audiences. Take a look at some of the best Bollywood bromance movies.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was a massive hit at the box office and received an encouraging response from everyone, including critics and audiences. The Kartik Aaryan starrer revolved around the concept of love versus friendship. The star cast of the film included Nushrat Bharucha, Kartik Aryan, and Sunny Singh. The film also had some good tracks and many of its songs even crossed 100 million views on YouTube.

Andaz Apna Apna

The 1994 Andaz Apna Apna was a comedy film which showed two slackers (Aamir Khan and Salman Khan) competing for the affections of an heiress. The film is considered as one of the best comedy films in the Hindi film industry. Reportedly, there were talks about a sequel with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan returning as Prem and Amar, respectively. But nothing has been confirmed yet.

The Munna Bhai series

There are only two films in the Munna Bhai series which showed the amazing rapport between Sanjay Dutt's Munnabhai and Arsha Warsi's Circuit. Director Rajkumar Hirani managed to turn the characters of an affable goon and his sidekick into lovable, iconic characters.

Gunday

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor starrer Gunday was about two men who are gangsters and fall in love with the same woman (Priyanka Chopra) who changes their lives. The film recently completed six years of its release. The film begins and ends with one image: Bikram and Bala, together, which shows forever bromance between the characters. The film also earned an estimated ‎₹120 crores at the box-office.

