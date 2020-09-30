'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Spoiler Sept 30: Anu Reunites With Sneha, Komolika To Kill Anu-Pre

Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is just a few days away from airing its last episode. Starring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Karan Patel and Aamna Sharif in lead roles, the show is witnessing some high-end drama. In the previous episode, Komolika adopts Sneha. In the recent episode, Anurag learns that she is his own daughter. Read on for Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler September 30.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler Sep 30

In the forthcoming episode, Prerna lashes out at Anurag and Komolika for destroying the orphanage and for taking over Sneha's custody. She challenges the duo that she will take over Sneha with her and will leave no stone unturned in demeaning them. Anurag tells Prerna that he is unaware of whatsoever happened 8 years ago; however, the latter ignores.

As soon as Prerna leaves, Anurag calls it quits with Komolika. He tells her that it's done between them and he is never siding with her. As Anurag learns that Sneha is back, he rushes to her room and hugs her. He also reveals to her that Prerna and he are her parents. More so, he recollects all the times when Sneha, who was Samidha, tired to bring him and Prerna closer.

Also Read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Spoiler Sep 29: Anurag Parts Ways With Komolika, Prerna Fumes

Kuki, on the other hand, goes down on her knees to propose Kaushik. The duo gets along in front of their entire college batch. Tables turn when Anurag learns that Komolika has hired goons to kill Prerna. Whereas, Mohini also informs Komolika that she will stand in support of her son's daughter if need be. Mohini instigates her to make Prerna learn an ugly lesson. After which, Komolika says that Prerna will die soon, as her plan is already on.

Also Read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Spoiler Sep 22: Komolika Reveals Truth To Anurag, Anupam Is Back

Before the goons could do anything, Anurag rushes to save his ladylove. They call up Komolika and inform her that he came in between. A furious Komolika urges the goons to kill both. Mohini, who is eavesdropping her conversation, is startled to know that her son's life is in danger. It will be interesting to watch whom Mohini will support now.

Also Read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' Spoiler Alert: Prerna Or Komolika, Who Will Adopt Samidha?

Also Read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Spoiler Sep 29: Anurag Parts Ways With Komolika, Prerna Fumes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.