'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Spoiler Sep 29: Anurag Parts Ways With Komolika, Prerna Fumes

Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is just a few days away from airing its last episode. Starring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Karan Patel and Aamna Sharif in lead roles, the show is witnessing some high-end drama. In the previous episode, Prerna learns that Samidha is her own daughter, Sneha. In the recent episode, Priyanka urges Chandrika to tell the truth to Prerna. Soon, Chandrika tells her everything. Meanwhile, Kaushik decides to return to London. Read on for Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler Sep 29.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler Sep 29

In the forthcoming episode, Chandrika spills the beans on everything she has done so far. Prerna threatens to kill her and soon she informs her that she was paid a hefty amount by Komolika to keep Sneha away from her. Chandrika also tells Prerna that she was the one who demolished the orphanage. She saved Sneha because she wanted to make money out of it. A startled Prerna roars in anger and decides to make Komolika learn a lesson.

Meanwhile, Kaushik decides to go back to his parents in London; whereas, Kuki is confused. Shivani explains to her that she should confess her feelings now. Shivani backs Kuki and tells her that Prerna will also support her and inform her father, Mr Bajaj. Shivani requests Kuki to propose Kaushik.

Also Read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' Spoiler Alert: Prerna Or Komolika, Who Will Adopt Samidha?

Also Read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' spoiler Sept 28: Prerna-Anurag learn their daughter Sneha's truth?

When Kuki calls him up, he doesn't pick up the call and is all set to leave for the airport. However, Kuki is sure that she will convince him. Anurag on the other hand indulges in an emotional conversation with Sneha. He asks her if she is okay with Komolika's decision. To which, Sneha informs him that she wants Prerna to be her mother. Anurag promises her that he will fulfill her wish and give the adoption papers to Prerna.

When the Basus lash out on Komolika, she tells them that Sneha is Anurag-Prerna's daughter. Prerna enters the Basu mansion and threatens Anurag-Komolika. She thinks it's their plan to adopt Sneha because she took over their business. Soon, Anurag decides to call it quits with Komolika, whereas the latter calls the goons and asks them to shoot Prerna.

Also Read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' Final Promo: Will Komolika Be Able To Destroy Prerna's Love?

Also Read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Spoiler Sep 25: Prerna And Mr Bajaj Agree To Adopt Samidha



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.