'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Spoiler Sep 22: Komolika Reveals Truth To Anurag, Anupam Is Back

As the show gets closer to its final episode, Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay, starring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Karan Patel and Aamna Sharif in lead roles, is witnessing some interesting drama. In the previous episode, Anurag confronts Komolika why Prerna gave away 51% shares to her. Whereas, Mr Bajaj loses his cool over Kuki's rustication matter. In the recent episode, Komolika tells Anurag that she is responsible for Prerna's move. Prerna reveals to Mr Bajaj the reason behind why she gave away the stakes. Read on for Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler Sep 22.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler Sep 22

In the forthcoming episode, Komolika tells Anurag that she is worried about her empire, and that's why she took away the shares from Prerna. She also informs Anurag that she was the one who wanted to demolish Samidha's orphanage. Komolika further threatens Anurag about her whereabouts; however, the latter is not scared this time.

Prerna, on the other hand, informs Mr Bajaj about the stakes. She informs him how Komolika had put forth a deal in front of her. After which, Mr Bajaj doubts her. Prerna wonders why Anurag has become important to her. The latter starts getting hiccups and understands that his lady love is missing him.

Anurag calls Prerna and asks her if she is missing him, after which, Prerna agrees to him. Prerna recollects how Anurag and Samidha share the same traits. Meanwhile, Anurag also misses his daughter and feels happy. He is happy that he will get see Prerna every day, as the business stakes are with him now.

Meanwhile, Mr Bajaj and Anurag get involved in a cold war after the latter ends up at their office. Kaushik on the other hand tries to talk to Kuki, but she is reluctant. Kuki is heartbroken with Kaushik's gestures. It all gets noisy when Mr Bajaj, Komolika, Prerna and Anurag are under one roof.

While each one tries to prove their expertise at the office, Mr Bajaj puts forth a shocking demand. He asks the Basus to give away Rs 200 crore, only then they will be able to head the management. Komolika is startled. At home, Anupam makes a scintillating entry. He is back in the Basu house and wants to be with Nivedita again. While Mohini fumes, Moloy is okay with his decision.

