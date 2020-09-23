'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' Spoiler Alert: Prerna Or Komolika, Who Will Adopt Samidha?

As the show gets closer to its final episode, Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, starring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Karan Patel and Aamna Sharif in lead roles, is witnessing some intriguing drama. In the previous episode, Komolika urges all the employees to follow her instructions, as she is the new boss. However, now, in the recent episode, Mr Bajaj puts forth new demand. Whereas, Prerna and Komolika are set to adopt Samidha. Read on for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 spoiler Sep 23.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 spoiler alert

In the forthcoming episode, Moloy rejoices Anupam's comeback. He is so happy, that he hugs him and then taunts Mohini for everything that she has done. Moloy then talks about how Mohini broke Nivedita's marriage and broke everyone else too.

Moloy explains to Nivedita that she has been an expert in all fields but not in her house. Anupam makes a shocking revelation and informs everyone that he is not legally divorced with Nivedita. After this, he indulges in a fun conversation with Moloy.

Shivani brings Kuki at the Basu mansion, after which, Kaushik apologises to her. He also promises her to never interfere in her life again. While Anupam confesses his love to Nivedita, Mohini fumes watching the duo. Mohini lashes out at Nivedita and informs her that Anupam is back for money and not for love. Once again, Moloy interrupts them and informs his wife that Anupam has started a new business which is doing very well. Moreover, the company is on Nivedita's name, Moloy reveals. However, Nivi is reluctant.

Mr Bajaj hits back at Komolika with his new plan. He demands Rs 200 crore from her and also informs her that she only has a 10% share in the business. Mr Bajaj reveals that he is 90% owner of the land. He then informs Komolika that she only has 7 days to complete the formalities, or she will have to leave the office.

Chandrika tells Samidha's aunt that Prerna is the mother of the child. She also reveals that she kept Samidha away because she was paid by Komolika. Soon, Komolika approaches Chandrika and asks her to get the adoption papers ready, as she is willing to adopt Samidha. Whereas, the child's aunt approaches Prerna to adopt Samidha. It will be interesting to see who gets the child's custody first.

