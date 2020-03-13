Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Parth Samthaan Parties Hard With Erica Fernandes And Hina Khan

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most loved daily soaps and is known for its interesting storyline. And the actors have managed to entertain audiences with their acting skills. The actors of the show also have a huge fan following and most of them go on to check their off-screen banter on social media.

Recently, Parth Samthaan, who plays the lead role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, celebrated his birthday on March 11, 2020. His co-stars made this birthday a memorable one. Their photos went viral on the internet and fans shared their happy comments too on their photos.

Parth Samthaan had a small get-together at his place for all the co-stars from Kasautii Zindagii Kay. From the pictures that have surfaced on the internet, it seems like they had a gala time celebrating Parth’s birthday. Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes, and many more were present for the celebration.

Parth Samthaan was seen wearing a black t-shirt and black jeans he paired his outfit with a blue jacket. Arjun Bijlani wore a black printed t-shirt and black jeans. Aamna Sharif wore a pink long sleeves body con dress.

Hina Khan opted for a white long sleeves top, mustard coloured jeans and she completed the look with a sling bag. Erica Fernandes sported a blue polka dot co-ord set with no jewellery and dewy makeup. Check out some of the pictures from their reunion below.

Parth Samthaan's birthday bash pictures

