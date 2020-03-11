Kasautii Zindagii Kay March 11 Written Update | Prerna And Anurag Bid At A Land Auction

In the March 11 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Anurag and Prerna attend the same land auction. Meanwhile, Kaushik tried to flirt with Kuki. Prerna tried to make sure in the auction that Anurag did not get the land.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay March 11 episode began with Anurag telling Nivedita about the land auction and how they needed to buy the plot for their business. Komolika said that no one could plan better than Anurag. They have a quarrel and later Anurag left with Kaushik. Meanwhile, Prerna and Kuki were also leaving for the auction. Mr Bajaj called Prerna and wanted to know if she was fine and should he postpone the auction. Prerna urged him not to.

Later, Kaushik and Kuki were both parking the cars. They met and Kaushik tried to flirt with Kuki. Anurag also met Prerna as both of colliding with each other. Prerna’s phone fell down and Anurag picked it up saying he would fix it. But Prerna said he could not fix what was broken and now she would snatch away his dreams from him.

In the office, Nivedita sat down to watch the live auction. The bidding started at 15 crores and Anurag and Prerna kept on bidding. Prerna raised the bid to 33 crores. Anurag began to wonder who was she and why was she so interested in the land. Meanwhile, Mohini worried about the auction while Komolka tried to help her calm down.

In the auction, Prerna kept on increasing the bid. Shaumik told Anurag that the land would not be profitable for him now. But Anurag said he had to get it since he already bought the other land. Anurag bid for 45 crores and Prrena started to think whether she should bid or not. Her manager advised her not to. But Prerna increased he bid to 50 crores nonetheless. Anurag wondered about the woman and why was she bent on ruining his dream project.

