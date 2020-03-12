Kasautii Zindagii Kay's New Promo Shows Prerna Seeking Revenge From Anurag

Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay (KZK) is one of the highly watched televisions shows of StarPlus. Anyone who follows the show might be aware of the fact that KZK has taken a leap of 8 years. StarPlus recently shared the new promo of the show on their Instagram handle. In the promo, Anurag is lying unconscious on the floor while Prerna is pretending to be concerned for him. As the promo proceeds, the tables turn and It is shown that Prerna hates Anurag and vows to destroy his life completely. She states that nobody will hurt or trouble Anurag as she has the sole right of doing so.

Check out the new promo of Kasautii Zindagii Kay here:

The channel captioned the promo writing, "Killer motive and unthinkable revenge sums up Prerna's comeback! Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned."

For building up the audience's excitement level, the makers of the show decided on bringing back Mr. Bajaj on the show as it is taking a leap of eight years. However, the equation between the lead actors has drastically changed as Prerna seeks for revenge from Anurag. Post the leap, Prerna will be staying with Mr. Bajaj. Both of them will move to London and Prerna will become a businesswoman. A source told an online portal that the Daayan fame Neelu Dogra and the Meri Durga fame Urfi Javed have been roped in by the makers of the show to play interesting characters.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay airs from Monday to Friday at 8 p.m. on both StarPlus and Hotstar. The show's lead cast comprises Erica Fernandes as Prerna Bajaj, Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu, and Karan Singh Grover as Rishabh Bajaj, aka Mr. Bajaj. The first episode of KZK premiered on September 25, 2018.

