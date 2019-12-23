Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For December 23 | Prerna Hatches A Plan

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a popular television soap opera that airs on Star Plus. The serial is a modern-day revival of the 2001 version, which was as popular as this new version, if not more. The plot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay revolves around Anurag and Prerna's love story and the trials and tribulations they face along the way.

What happened on Kasautii Zindagii Kay's December 23 episode?

The December 23 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay began with Prerna calling Anurag. But cutting Prerna off, Komolika told him that she was saying goodbye. Prerna reminisced her earlier days with Anurag as his car left. Meanwhile, Moloy and Anupam joke about how they are finding their respective wives intolerable.

In the car, Anurag and Komolika clicked a selfie which the latter sent to Prerna. Komolika also called her and asked if she saw the picture. She also challenged Prerna to try and spoil her honeymoon with Anurag this time. Shivani asked Prerna what was Komolika saying and she related the entire conversation to her. She also said that she was worried as Anurag had lost his memories and Komolika might trap her. Prerna called the farmhouse and told a servant to cut off the generator. The servant tried to reason that it would also cut off the water supply but Prerna insisted that it was Anurag’s demand because he wanted to get the feel of village life.

Meanwhile, Anupam, Moloy, Mohini and Nivedita reach the farmhouse. A servant informed Mohini that all the arrangements have been made including stocking up on candles since power cuts were frequent in the area. Mohini asked a maid to decorate Anurag and Komolika’s room for suhaagraat. Nivedita confessed that she really needed the vacation and it felt good to stay away from Prerna. The electricity went and Mohini scolded Nivedita that Prerna’s name brought bad luck. The servant called Prerna and told her he cut off the power. Prerna thanked him and asked him to leave for his village.

Moloy asked for Subham, the servant, but Anupam told him he left for his village. Mohini called Prerna and asked for the caretaker’s number. Prerna said no and Mohini then asked her to bring anyone for help. Anupam asked why were they calling Prerna. Nivedita replied that no one knew about this.

Prerna and Shivani arrived. But Moloy asked why did she come when he had messaged her not to. Prerna said that they would fix the generator. Prerna told Shivani to go and switch on the generator. Shivani went to the outhouse and saw it decorated with flowers. Shivani also found many switches there and did not know what to do. Meanwhile, Prerna found a baby doll along with a note. It read “we will have a cute baby soon, Anurag and my baby”. Prerna understood that Anurag and Komolika were not there. She began to wonder where did Komolika take him. The episode ended here.

