Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For December 25: Komolika Fails At Her Plans

One of the most-watched television series of all time, Kasautii Zindagii Kay chronicles the story of two star-crossed lovers, who unite against the odds of betrayal, revenge and retribution. Helmed by Ekta Kapoor, Kasautii Zindagii Kay stars Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan and Aamna Shariff in the leading roles. Here is what happened in the latest episode of the much popular show.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay written update- December 25

In the recently-aired episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika informs Prerna that Anurag is unconscious and she will take advantage of him. Prerna gets desperate to save Anurag and informs Shivani they have to reach the hotel quickly before Komolika is successful at her plans. Ronit still believes that Komolika’s life is in danger and leaves for the hotel to save her. Komolika dances with Anurag, who is half-conscious and attempts to take his clothes off. Ronit reaches the hotel and assumes that Shivani is the killer. He chases Shivani in the hotel's lobby. Meanwhile, Prerna calls the police and gets ready to disturb Komolika. Ronit believes that the killer has entered Komolika’s room and infiltrates the suite from the window. Komolika sees him and expresses her anger on Ronit. Ronit informs Komolika that there’s a killer inside her room, but she doesn’t believe him. Just then, the manager of the hotel knocks on the door. The manager warns Komolika of the killer and her plans with Anurag are ruined. Prerna goes and checks on Anurag, who is still unconscious.

