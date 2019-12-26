Kasautii Zindagi Written Update For December 26: Komolika Fails At Her Attempts

One of the most-watched television series of all time, Kasautii Zindagii Kay chronicles the story of two star-crossed lovers, who unite against the odds of betrayal, revenge and retribution. Helmed by Ekta Kapoor, Kasautii Zindagii Kay stars Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan and Aamna Shariff in the leading roles. Here is what happened in the latest episode of the much popular show.

Also Read | Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For December 23 | Prerna Hatches A Plan

Kasautii Zindagii Kay written update- December 26

Today's episode starts with Prerna asking the police to check the whole suite. Komolika tries to stop the checking but fails. The police send them outside and start checking the suite. Prerna asks Komolika to back out of Anurag’s life. Meanwhile, the police are unable to spot Ronit in the bathroom. Shivani arrives with the doll of Komolika.

Prerna spots Ronit trying to escape and warns the police. At the same time, Anurag wakes up and asks for Prerna. He wants Prerna to hold his hand. The police are not able to catch Ronit and say they will stay overnight. The next morning, Anurag and Komolika return and Mohini enquires if they found the attacker.

Also Read | Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For December 25: Komolika Fails At Her Plans

Komolika tells Mohini that Prerna arrived with the police and wanted to spoil their night. She entices Mohini in doing something and Mohini decides to throw Prerna out of the job. Later, Prerna meets Anurag and wishes to make a homemade medicine for him. Later, Komolika threatens to cut Prerna’s hands if she ever touches Anurag. Moloy enters the kitchen and wonders what is going on between Prerna and Komolika. Komolika again plants a trap for Prerna and throws marbles on the stairs.

Also Read | Kasautii Zindagii Kay December 24 Update: Komolika Drugs Anurag

Check out what Twitterati have to say for today's episode:

I totally understand the love these biased AnuPre stans have for awwnu. But expecting a heavily pregnant woman to get into a physical fight is absolutely rubbish. Prerna saved Anu. That's what matters. Stop crying over everything #PrernaSharma does✋ #KasautiiZindagiiKay — Sujathaksns (@SujathaKSNS) December 26, 2019

#KasautiiZindagiiKay #AnuragBasu's expressions screamed wrath n fury when he heard that Ronit slapped Pre! Not asking #PrernaSharma to grow biceps n beat ppl but she must be infuriated towards Komo for trying to molest her soulmate instead of giving a sassy savage smirk! pic.twitter.com/hrFBemRmTJ — Edangel (@AngelinaEdangel) December 26, 2019

Prerna insisted police to check the washroom by themselves against Komolika wish🙂

She convinced police that Anu isn't in sense n it's easy for anyone to attack on him.

I loved how Erica portrayed the whole scene❤

She was damn good👌#KasautiiZindagiiKay #EricaFernandes @IamEJF pic.twitter.com/yN9EEpbKgO — Team Prerna~Nidhi (@nid1104) December 26, 2019

Also Read | Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For December 20 | Prerna Is Scared Of Komolika's Plan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.