Kasautii Zindagii Kay: This BTS Video Of Parth Samthaan And Erica Fernandes Screams Fun

Kasautii Zindagii Kay starring Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular shows in Indian television right now. The show is bankrolled by TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor and revolves around the tumultuous love story between the main protagonists Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma. While the show manages to keep the viewers hooked on to their television sets with its unexpected twists and turns, the cast of the show often shares some fun BTS pictures and videos which further increases the excitement of the viewers.

Recently, a video from the sets of the show has been going viral on the social media which has Part and Erica along with the team of the film breaking into an impromptu dance. The video screams of fun and may also hint towards an upcoming sequence in the storyline. Check out the fun video.

Parth is looking handsome in the video

Parth is looking dapper in a white shirt and black pants. On the other hand, Erica is looking lovely in a green saree. Recently the makers of the show released a shocking promo which left the viewers aghast. The promo showed Anurag killing his ladylove Prerna by pushing off her the building.

The promo also started a #WhyAnuragKilledPrerna trend on social media. This hashtag also ignited a major meme fest on Twitter where fans were coming up with their own hilarious assumptions as to why Anurag must have killed Prerna. Check out some of the tweets.

Fans start a meme fest on Twitter after the new promo of the show

Cause he got tired of the flying dupatta. Was forever covering up his good looks. #WhyDidAnuragKillPrerna pic.twitter.com/J03UvPBohT — Jayslin (Ronakshi's Bio + Chem = 🔥) (@kimchiachaar) February 28, 2020

#WhyDidAnuragKillPrerna Because He is Not Anurag. He is She.. Komolika. Did Plastic surgery again just to be like Anu pic.twitter.com/FgyGNAtCJq — A K H I (@Akhiawal) February 28, 2020

