Aamna Sharif: List Of Awards And Nominations Won By The 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Actor

Aamna Sharif has made a comeback on Indian television with the soap opera Kasautii Zindagii Kay in which she plays the role of Komolika. She rose to fame with her role as Kashish Sinha in Kahiin Toh Hoga. Apart from the small screen, she also made her Bollywood debut with the film Aloo Chaat in 2009. In the same year, she also starred in Aao Wish Karein and was last seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain opposite Riteish Deshmukh in 2014. Take a look at the awards and nominations received by the actor.

Awards received by Aamna Sharif

Indian Telly Awards

2006 Winner for Indian Telly Award Best Actress for Kahiin To Hoga (2003)- shared the award with Anita Hassanandani

2005 Nominee for Indian Telly Award Best Actress for Kahiin To Hoga (2003)

2004 Winner for Indian Telly AwardBest Onscreen Couple for Kahiin To Hoga (2003) - shared with Rajeev Khandelwal

Nominee for Indian Telly Award Best Actress for Kahiin To Hoga (2003)

Star Parivaar Awards

2005 Winner for Star Parivaar Award Favourite Patni for Kahiin To Hoga (2003)

2004 Winner for Star Parivaar Award Favorite Jodi for Kahiin To Hoga (2003) - shared with Rajeev Khandelwal

All about her current show Kasautii Zindagii Kay

In 2019, she made her television comeback after six years with Star Plus's Kasautii Zindagii Kay in which she plays the antagonist, Komolika Chaubey. She replaced Hina Khan for this role. The show airs on Star Plus and even after a hiatus of many years, the audience welcomed Aamna with open arms.

Upcoming projects of Aamna Sharif

On the professional front, the actor will be next seen in the upcoming film Roohi Afzana. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. Touted as a horror-comedy, the movie is slated to release on June 5, 2020.

