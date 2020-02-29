'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Written Update | Feb 29: Anurag Proposes Prerna

Kasautii Zindagii Kay's latest episode witnessed some high octane drama. The tension has arisen once again in Anurag and Prerna's love nest. It is revealed that Anurag was unable to arrange blood for his and Prerna's child on time. But conflicts soon start arising when Anurag finds out that Mr. Bajaj has donated blood to their baby.

Anurag is also shocked to learn that Mr. Bajaj has been alive all this while and his doubts are confirmed when he sees his initials as a signature on the donator's form. He goes on to doubt Prerna's character which causes her to leave his home.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay written update

The episode begins with Anurag trying to stop Prerna from leaving his house. But a heartbroken Prerna leaves his house and goes to her parents' place. Veena wants to know why has Prerna suddenly come to their house without informing them. Prerna soon breaks down in front of her mother.

Komolika to once gain create havoc in Prerna and Anurag's life

It is revealed that Komolika has deliberately planned the ongoing incidents to create a misunderstanding between Anurag and Prerna. Komolika is overjoyed that Prerna has left the Basu mansion. Mohini requests Anurag to accept Sonalika as his wife. Anurag is disgusted by the mere thought of it and blatantly refuses to do so. He sternly tells his mother that he loves Prerna and can never accept Sonalika or any other woman as his wife.

However, he agrees to financially support Sonalika. Anurag also requests Mohini to accept Prerna as her daughter-in-law. Anurag also realises his mistake and goes on to apologise to Prerna. He also asks her to marry him.

Prerna is initially hesitant but she gets overwhelmed by witnessing Anurag's love for her. Prerna unable to stay angry from Anurag anymore goes on to accept his proposal. Prerna and Anurag finally decide to get married. However, Komolika has some other plans. She immediately starts plotting to stop their marriage.

