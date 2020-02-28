Karan Singh Grover To Make A Comeback As 'Mr. Bajaj' On 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'?

Karan Singh Grover is all set to make his comeback on Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay. According to a media portal’s report, he will be marking his comeback on the show at Mr. Bajaj once again. Find out more details about Karan Singh Grover’s comeback on Kasautii Zindagii Kay here.

Mr. Bajaj to make a comeback?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is currently one of the most talked-about shows on Star Plus. The showrunners never miss out on a chance to introduce some twists and turns on the show. Now, according to a media portal’s report, the showrunners are introducing a new twist in the show’s storyline and bringing back Karan Singh Grover as Mr. Bajaj.

Previously, Karan Singh Grover was a recurring character as Mr. Bajaj on Kasautii Zindagii Kay. According to the current storyline of the show, Anurag (Parth Samthaan) will push Prerna (Erica Fernandes) off the terrace. The moment Anurag pushes Prerna off the terrace, Mr. Bajaj will be the one to rescue her, suggests media report.

The report further suggests that Mr. Bajaj will help Prerna get a fresh start and stabilise herself after the incident once again. But reportedly, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay showrunners are still debating whether Prerna’s character will be back as herself or with a different identity altogether. Some other reports also suggest that Karan Singh Grover was on a vacation for a while and will be shooting for his comeback in the upcoming week.

Talking about Kasautii Zindagi Kay, the show started off with tremendous response during the first few weeks. But soon witnessed a major struggle to maintain its previously gained TRP. As mentioned earlier, the showrunners hence tend to introduce new twists and turns on the show to keep their audience hooked. Mr. Bajaj’s entry on the show seems to be just one of them.

