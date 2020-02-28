'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Written Update | Feb 28: Prerna Leaves Anurag's House

In the latest episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Anurag finds out about Mr.Bajaj donating blood to his baby. Prerna leaves Anurag’s house when Anurag doubts her character.

The episode starts with Anurag asking about the name and sign of the person who donated the blood. The nurse shows the sign of the donator. Nivedita tells Mohini that Anurag didn’t arrange the blood on time.

While asking for the register, the nurse says that the person who gave the blood was mysterious and said strange but effective things. Anurag recalls about Mr.Bajaj. The nurse shows him the register and sees the signature, RB. He clicks a picture.

Mohini also checks the signature. Anurag comes home and checks the documents to find Bajaj’s signature. He gets shocked and thinks that Mr. Bajaj is alive. Nivedita asks Mohini to relax. Moloy welcomes Prerna home.

Anurag and Prerna go to the room. He makes the baby sleep in the cradle. Mohini comes to Prerna and says that she knows Prerna loves Anurag and would do anything for him. She then asks Prerna whose daughter is this. Mohini then calls the baby Rishabh Bajaj’s daughter, Prerna denies and says she is Anurag’s daughter.

Anurag comes into the room and says that it doesn’t matter to him even if the baby is Bajaj’s daughter, she is his daughter now. Prerna tells him that if something like this would have happened she would have told him. Prerna then says that if he thinks so, she will not stay in this house.

Moloy tries to stop Prerna but she asks to stop Anurag and let her go. Moloy then asks Anupam to drop her home. Komolika sees all this and thinks that Prerna had come here with the dream to become Anurag’s wife but she is now the daughter-in-law of this house.

Prerna goes to her house, Veena welcomes them. Anupam goes saying that Nivedita is waiting for him at home. Mohini goes to Anurag, Anurag tells her that he knows she is here to apologise and that he will go and get Prerna back.

Mohini stops her and says that instead of Prerna, he should respect Sonalika and treat her as his wife. Anurag denies and says he will not accept anyone else as his wife accept Prerna. He also tells Mohini that he will go to Sonalika and tell her that he won’t be able to be with her. The episode ends with Anurag blaming Mohini for telling Prerna about Bajaj and leaving angrily.

