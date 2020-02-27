'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Written Update | Feb 27: Will Anurag Be Able To Save His Baby?

In the latest episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Anurag slaps Komolika and asks her to leave his house. Komolika tries to steal Prerna and Anurag's baby to get Anurag back.

The episode starts with Anurag getting his blood tests done. The doctor says Anurag’s blood group didn’t match with the baby. Everyone gets shocked and Anurag asks the doctor how this is possible.

Anurag goes to arrange the blood. The doctor informs that it is a rare blood group and if the baby doesn't get blood then she would be in danger. Meanwhile, Komolika goes to the baby and says the doctor told her that she needs blood.

Anurag tries to find blood when he gets a call from the blood bank that the blood is arranged. He goes to take the blood. Komolika is still with the baby and tells the baby that her fate is bad and that she is Prerna’s daughter. Prerna comes to the baby, Komolika hides while seeing her.

Meanwhile, Amurag reaches the blood bank, the nurse informs that this is the last packet of the blood group. Prerna talks to the baby and says that her father has got his memory back because of her.

Anurag gets into the lift and the lift stops. Veena and Mohini come to see the baby when the nurse asks them to go out. Komolika asks the baby to go where she should go. A nurse comes in and asks her to leave. Komolika injects her.

Anurag gets stuck in the traffic and by mistake, drops the blood packet. He cries and thinks of his daughter. He goes and apologises to Prerna that he was unable to bring blood to save his daughter. Prerna informs him that the blood has already been given to the baby. The episode ends with Anurag thinking who donated the blood.

