'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Written Update: Komolika Tries To Steal Prerna And Anurag's Baby

In the latest episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Anurag slaps Komolika and asks her to leave his house. Komolika tries to steal Prerna and Anurag's baby to get Anurag back.

Kasauti Zindagi Kay written update

The episode starts with Anurag slapping Komolika. Mohini enquires Anurag why he did so. He asks Komolika to tell the truth. Komolika says Prerna has manipulated Anurag and that is why he is doing all this. Mohini says she is her daughter-in-law and also questions Anurag why he is behaving with a woman like this. Anupam gets Prerna there and Mohini asks her what she told to Anurag.

Komolika says that Prerna lied to Anurag, Anurag denied this and said that she is not his wife. Prerna says Anurag remembers everything and therefore she tells him how Komolika tried to kill him and harm their baby. Prerna also tells everyone that Komolika pushed Mohini down the stairs. Nivedita says she is Sonalika, not Komolika. Prerna says she is Komolika, she got a new face through plastic surgery.

Moloy asks Komolika to get out. Komolika tries to defend herself and says that Prerna is trying to do so because she wants to throw her out of the house. Anurag informs everyone that the doctor who did Komolika’s plastic surgery was there and he has given him all the pictures and documents. Anurag shows everyone Komolika’s video of plastic surgery.

Komolika gets frustrated and picks a knife to kill Prerna. Anurag stops her and said that if she wants to see who his real wife is, he will show her. He puts sindoor on Prerna’s head. Komolika shouts that this can’t happen. Anurag says that she is a black stain in her life.

Komolika wakes up from her imagination. She thinks of stealing Anurag and Prerna’s baby and that she would ask Prerna to leave Anurag in return for their baby. Anurag goes to Mohini’s room and asks her if she is worried about her granddaughter. Mohini tells Anurag that the baby is not his child and that since Prerna married to Bajaj, it is his baby.

Komolika comes to the baby and talks to her. She takes the baby with her. Anurag enquires about the baby. The nurse says that she has pneumonia, she needs blood. Anurag says that he will give her blood. The nurse asks Komolika where she is taking the baby. Komolika says that they are going for a walk. The nurse stops her and takes the baby back to the incubator.

