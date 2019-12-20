Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update December 19: Prerna's Perpetrator Comes To Light

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a popular television show that airs on Star Plus. The serial is a modern-day revival of the 2001 version, which was as popular as the new version. The popular show, starring Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes in the lead, revolves around Anurag and Prerna's love story. Here is what happened on Kasautii Zindagii Kay December 19 episode.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay December 19 episode

Kasautii Zindagii Kay December 19 episode began with Prerna (Erica) warning Shonalika (Amana). She warned her to stay away from the Basu family, especially Anurag. On the other hand, Anurag (Parth) and Anupam, who were on a hunt for Prerna's perpetrator, found him at a junction. Upon finding him, Anurag video-called Prerna and confirmed that the man they caught was responsible for Prerna's accident. Anurag took all his rage and disappointment over the truck driver by beating him badly. In the moment of adrenaline, the driver escaped from Anurag's sight. Shonalika, who had eaves-dropped Anurag and Prerna's conversation about the truck driver, called Rohit and asked him to catch hold of the driver and take him to a safe place. On the other hand, Mohini confronted Prerna. She asked her to stay away from Anurag and Basu family.

What to expect from Kasautii Zindagii Kay's upcoming episodes

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most popular shows of Indian television. In the upcoming episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the audience can expect romance blossoming between Anurag and Prerna, and Prerna and Sonalika's great showdown. The popular television show airs of Star Plus, every Monday to Friday at 20:00 hrs.

