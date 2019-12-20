Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For December 20 | Prerna Is Scared Of Komolika's Plan

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a popular television soap opera that airs on Star Plus. The serial is a modern-day revival of the 2001 version, which was as popular as this new version, if not more. The plot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay revolves around Anurag and Prerna's love story and the trials and tribulations they face along the way.

What happened on Kasautii Zindagii Kay's December 20 episode?

The December 20 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay began with Prerna asking Anurag to take care of himself and Anurag, in turn, told Prerna to come home the next day as he had planned a surprise for her. The next morning Prerna came home and the servants asked her to sit while Anurag was in the kitchen. Komolika looked at both of them and wondered what was Anurag doing. Anurag came to Prerna and told her the surprise was for her baby and showed her the laddoos. Prerna guessed that Anurag made the laddoos with his own hand and the latter replied yes. Prerna tasted the laddoos and complimented him while Anurag fed her another laddoo.

Komolika dropped a cup seeing Prerna and Anurag but left hurriedly lest she was caught. Prerna said maybe someone kept the cup on the railing and that is why it fell. While Anurag went to talk to a servant, Prerna went to see Komolika in her room. She taunted Komolika that the latter was jealous of her and Anurag and purposefully disturbed them. Komolika said she would break their connection soon. But Prerna replied that she would not be able to and left.

The next day, the entire Basu family was going to the farmhouse. Prerna came there and Komolika told her that they were all going to the farmhouse. Anurag had it built on a plot close to the temple where he and Prerna got married. There was a cottage where Prerna had conceived her child. Komolika taunted Prerna with the fact that she was going there now with Anurag. Prerna looked for Anurag but could not find him. Komolika said she was planning to tell Anurag that he would become a father and in his happiness, he would forget about Prerna's child. Prerna countered that her child was also Anurag's. Komolika replied that no one would accept that and think that the child was Mr Bajaj's.

Prerna slapped Komolika but the latter said she was not angry for getting slapped. She could see Prerna's fear and asked if Prerna lost all her hope of getting back Anurag. She also added that Prerna would later regret not letting Komolika kill the child because it would not get a father's name. Komolika also spoke aloud her dream of spending suhaagraat with Anurag and later giving the good news to the Basu family that she will bear them an heir. Meanwhile, Anurag came there and asked why had Prernaa come. He then left with Komolika.

Moloy said that he would ride with Anupam while Nivedita planned to go with Mohini. Prerna wondered what would she do. Prerna got hurt and ran to Anurag. Komolika sat in the car and wondered what she could clearly see the fear in Prerna's eyes.

